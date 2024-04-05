HubSpot (HUBS) Moves 5.0% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

HubSpot (HUBS) shares rallied 5% in the last trading session to close at $657.85. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 2.6% gain over the past four weeks.

The appreciation of the stock can be primarily attributable to market speculations of a likely acquisition bid by Alphabet Inc., the parent company of Google. From Alphabet's perspective, acquiring HubSpot would not only bolster its presence in the burgeoning customer relationship management (CRM) software market but also provide a significant boost to its cloud computing business, intensifying competition with industry giants like Microsoft and Amazon.

Additionally, Alphabet could potentially argue that this acquisition will enhance competition in the marketing and sales software sector, countering the dominance of players like Salesforce and Microsoft.



For HubSpot, an acquisition by Alphabet could offer access to greater resources and technological capabilities, enabling it to further innovate and expand its market reach. While neither company has confirmed the discussions, market speculations are driving investor interest, underscoring the potential significance of this deal for both companies in navigating the evolving landscape of the tech industry.

This cloud-based marketing and sales software platform is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1.47 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +22.5%. Revenues are expected to be $597.12 million, up 19% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For HubSpot, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on HUBS going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

HubSpot is part of the Zacks Internet - Software industry. Calix (CALX), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 2.6% lower at $31.25. CALX has returned -14% in the past month.

For Calix , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.20. This represents a change of -35.5% from what the company reported a year ago. Calix currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Calix, Inc (CALX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.