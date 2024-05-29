HubSpot (HUBS) Just Overtook the 20-Day Moving Average

HubSpot (HUBS) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, HUBS broke through the 20-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a well-liked trading tool because it provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. Additionally, short-term traders find this SMA very beneficial, as it smooths out short-term price trends and shows more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Similar to other SMAs, if a stock's price moves above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive, while price falling below the moving average can signal a downward trend.

Shares of HUBS have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 5.5%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, suggesting that HUBS could be poised for a continued surge.

Once investors consider HUBS's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No earnings estimate has been lowered in the past two months, compared to 10 raised estimates, for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

Given this move in earnings estimate revisions and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on HUBS for more gains in the near future.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.