HubSpot (HUBS) Invests in Canada to Support Tech Market Growth

HubSpot, Inc. HUBS has expanded its global reach with an office in Toronto, Ontario and additional investments to support the growing Canadian market.



Announced in September 2021, this new location is HubSpot’s 13th office globally and the first in the country. Canada is experiencing remarkable growth with more than 43,000 companies in the Information and Communications Technologies space.



HubSpot’s expansion into the market creates an opportunity for businesses to use HubSpot’s customer relationship management (CRM) platform to boost business growth. The expansion into Canada will help HubSpot support customer and partner growth over the long term.



HubSpot plans to hire people in the region who will have the opportunity to choose between its flexible work options. The growth of the Canadian market will be led by Beale. He will be joined by HubSpot’s new director of sales, Canada, Saher Ghattas, who led sales for one of HubSpot’s Diamond partners.



HubSpot’s inbound marketing and sales applications enable businesses to acquire customers through traditional marketing tools. The core of HubSpot’s subscription-based cloud platform is its database that captures user activity throughout the customer’s lifecycle.



Subscribers of HubSpot’s SaaS applications use multiple channels like optimized search engine techniques, social media and targeted content through websites and blogs to fulfill customer needs. The success of the platform is evident from the rapid growth in marketing customers. The increasing adoption of inbound applications helps in developing the marketing agency partner network.



HubSpot’s growing customer base, cross-selling opportunities and expanding international footprint instill optimism. The stock has lost 7.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 54.2%.



HUBS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



