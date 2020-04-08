HubSpot (HUBS) Expands Portfolio with Launch of CMS Hub

HubSpot, Inc. HUBS recently rolled out CMS Hub, a content management system designed to simplify the website management process for business enterprises.



Compared with legacy content management systems, CMS Hub is highly efficient and user friendly. It enables users to easily perform tasks like content updates and major website upgrades to meet the needs of a rapidly growing business.



The CMS Hub is available in two tiers — Professional and Enterprise. The professional tier allows users to manage and update their websites, while generating website traffic. The Enterprise tier includes the features of Professional along with the ability to maintain access control and manage multiple websites from a single place.



The latest offering from HubSpot is expected to aid the company acquire more subscribers and drive incremental revenue growth in the near term. CMS Hub’s integration with Marketing, Sales and Service Hub also hold promise.



Notably, shares of HubSpot were up 4% on Apr 7, eventually closing at $127.37.The stock has declined 19.6% year to date compared with the industry’s decline of 10.7%.

Product Enhancements Bode Well



The introduction of CMS Hub is in line with HubSpot’s focus on enhancing its portfolio through new offerings as well as upgrades to its existing ones.



Recently, the company integrated Atlassian’s Jira Software Cloud to its platform to aid enterprises in ensuring better collaboration between product and support teams in order to boost customer experience.



Moreover, HubSpot announced multiple updates to its Sales Hub product, including a lower-priced Starter tier and improvements to its sales engagement tool to make powerful tools more affordable for growing sales teams.



The company has also strengthened Marketing Hub with new features like revenue attribution reporting and AI-powered A/B testing, to aid companies execute their marketing plans and eliminate the outdated user experience of legacy systems.



HubSpot’s robust portfolio combined with the platform’s integration with services like Facebook FB and LinkedIn is likely to boost adoption of the company’s services and drive the top line.



Further, an improving trend in the conversion of freemium users to paid subscribers is a tailwind. Notably, the company’s subscription revenues improved 31% year over year to $179.1 million in fourth-quarter 2019.



Zacks Rank & Key Picks



HubSpot currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are CyberOptics Corp. CYBE, and LogMeIn, Inc. LOGM, which sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The long-term earnings growth rate for CyberOptics and LogMeIn are currently pegged at 12% and 5%, respectively.



