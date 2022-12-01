HubSpot (HUBS) Crossed Above the 20-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

HubSpot (HUBS) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, HUBS crossed above the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a well-liked trading tool because it provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. Additionally, short-term traders find this SMA very beneficial, as it smooths out short-term price trends and shows more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Similar to other SMAs, if a stock's price moves above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive, while price falling below the moving average can signal a downward trend.

HUBS could be on the verge of another rally after moving 15% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider HUBS's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 12 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on HUBS for more gains in the near future.

HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS)

