HubSpot Gains On Q4 Profit Growth, Outlook

(RTTNews) - HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS) shares are gaining more than 7 percent on Friday morning trade after the company reported a surge in fourth-quarter profit.

The company reported quarterly revenue of $369.31 million from $252.07 million in the prior year. Analysts were looking for revenue of $369.31 million.

Looking ahead to the first quarter, the company expects adjusted profit per share to be in a range of $0.46-$0.48 on revenue of $381-$383 million. Wall Street analysts estimates $0.46 per share on revenue of $377.23 million.

For the full year 2022, the projection is for an adjusted net profit per share in a range of $2.34-$2.42. The total revenue for the period is expected to be $1.72-$1.73 billion. Analysts are looking for earnings of $2.39 per share on revenue of $1.66 billion.

Currently, shares are at $573.41, up 7.29 percent from the previous close of 534.46 on a volume of 522,668. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of 403.00 - 866.00 on average volume of 778,782.

