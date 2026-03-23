HubSpot Focusing More on AI: A Smarter CRM Growth Story Brewing?

HubSpot, Inc. HUBS is increasingly focusing on artificial intelligence (AI) to evolve from a traditional Customer Relationship Management (CRM) platform into an AI-powered growth engine. As AI reshapes how businesses market, sell and support customers, HubSpot is embedding AI across its ecosystem to drive efficiency, insights and automation.



HubSpot's AI, including AI assistance, AI agents, AI insights and ChatSpot, is delivering greater value to customers. The company has integrated HubSpot AI across its entire product suites and customer platform, enabling users to leverage AI features at no additional cost. Pricing optimization and the transition to a seat pricing model are expected to drive customer growth. The seat pricing model lowers the barrier for customers to get started with HubSpot and mitigates pricing friction for upgrades. The model aims to encourage more clients to adopt HubSpot services and increase their use over time. It is expected to lead to healthier customer cohorts and contribute positively to the company's growth over time.



By integrating AI directly into workflows, the platform helps users create content faster, prioritize leads and improve customer engagement. Its unified data ecosystem gives it a competitive edge, enabling more effective AI compared to fragmented systems. HubSpot’s AI integration strengthens its long-term growth potential, reinforcing its position as a scalable SaaS compounder.

Other Tech Firms Focusing on AI

Amazon.com, Inc.’s AMZN expansion of its Bedrock platform has positioned it as a frontrunner in the enterprise AI race. Amazon Bedrock has emerged as a game-changing, fully managed service that offers enterprises seamless access to high-performing foundation models from leading AI companies. The platform's recent developments, including automated reasoning checks and multi-agent collaboration capabilities, address critical challenges in AI adoption while opening new revenue streams for Amazon's cloud division.



Microsoft Corporation MSFT is striving to maintain its competitive edge in AI with the introduction of the Agent Store, which creates a new marketplace for AI-powered workplace assistants. The platform features more than 70 agents and provides developers with monetization opportunities through Microsoft 365 Copilot integration. Developers have adopted the Azure AI Foundry application and agent development hub at more than 70,000 enterprises and digital-native companies. Microsoft's Azure AI Agent Service has been utilized by more than 10,000 organizations to build, deploy and scale agents.

HUBS’ Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

HubSpot has plummeted 58.7% over the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 14.7%.



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From a valuation standpoint, HUBS trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 3.57, below the industry tally of 3.76.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HUBS’ earnings for 2026 has been raised 7.2% over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

HubSpot currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.