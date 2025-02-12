HUBSPOT Earnings Results: $HUBS Reports Quarterly Earnings

HUBSPOT ($HUBS) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported earnings of $2.32 per share, beating estimates of $2.23 by $0.09. The company also reported revenue of $703,170,000, beating estimates of $686,899,783 by $16,270,217.

HUBSPOT Insider Trading Activity

HUBSPOT insiders have traded $HUBS stock on the open market 76 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 76 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HUBS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DHARMESH SHAH (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 54 sales selling 75,000 shares for an estimated $53,505,609 .

. BRIAN HALLIGAN (Executive Chair) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 34,000 shares for an estimated $22,099,660 .

. KATHRYN BUEKER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 12,075 shares for an estimated $7,748,767 .

. YAMINI RANGAN (Chief Executive Officer & Pres) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 6,169 shares for an estimated $3,831,965 .

. DAWSON ALYSSA HARVEY (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,770 shares for an estimated $1,125,601 .

. LORRIE M NORRINGTON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,144 shares for an estimated $807,435.

HUBSPOT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 376 institutional investors add shares of HUBSPOT stock to their portfolio, and 411 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

