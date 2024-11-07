News & Insights

HubSpot downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler

November 07, 2024 — 05:05 am EST

Piper Sandler downgraded HubSpot (HUBS) to Neutral from Overweight with a price target of $640, up from $570. The firm is encouraged by the company’s “solid” Q3 execution and believes HubSpot appears to be safely navigating a challenging external environment. However, the shares have risen 33% in the last three months and now appear fairly valued, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Piper thinks the risk/reward above $640 per share “appears balanced.”

