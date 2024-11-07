HubSpot downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded HubSpot (HUBS) to Neutral from Overweight with a price target of $640, up from $570. The firm is encouraged by the company’s “solid” Q3 execution and believes HubSpot appears to be safely navigating a challenging external environment. However, the shares have risen 33% in the last three months and now appear fairly valued, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Piper thinks the risk/reward above $640 per share “appears balanced.”
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on HUBS:
- ai-innovations" target="_blank" style="color:blue" rel="nofollow noopener">HubSpot’s Q3 2024 Revenue Grows Amid AI Innovations
- Closing Bell Movers: AppLoving up 29% after Q3 earnings beat
- HubSpot sees FY24 revenue $2.597B-$2.599B, consensus $2.57B
- HubSpot reports Q3 EPS $2.27, consensus $1.91
- HubSpot sees Q4 revenue $672M-$674M, consensus $669.54M
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.