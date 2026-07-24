HubSpot Director Brian Halligan Sells 8,500 Shares for $1.9 Million

Key Points

The disposition of 8,500 shares on July 21, 2026, generated proceeds of ~$1.9 million.

The transaction reduced the total equity stake by 2% and the indirect position by 9%.

The shares were sold through Wolf Investors, LLC, leaving Halligan with ~354,000 directly held shares and 85,000 indirectly held shares.

The activity was conducted under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, representing routine portfolio management.

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Brian Halligan, Director of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS), reported that he sold shares of the company on July 21, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (indirectly held) 8,500 Transaction value $1.9 million Post-transaction shares (directly held) 354,183 Post-transaction shares (indirectly held) 85,000 Post-transaction value $95.99 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($221.09); post-transaction value based on July 21, 2026 market close ($218.56).

Key questions

What was the stated context for this transaction?

The sale was executed pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on March 12, 2026. These plans allow insiders to schedule stock sales in advance to mitigate concerns regarding potential material non-public information.

The sale was executed pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on March 12, 2026. These plans allow insiders to schedule stock sales in advance to mitigate concerns regarding potential material non-public information. How does this sale align with the company's recent market performance?

As of the transaction date, HubSpot shares had seen a one-year return of -60%. The disposition occurred at a weighted average price of $221.09, while the market closed at $218.56 on the day of the trade.

As of the transaction date, HubSpot shares had seen a one-year return of -60%. The disposition occurred at a weighted average price of $221.09, while the market closed at $218.56 on the day of the trade. What is the nature of the indirect ownership entity?

The 8,500 shares were sold by Wolf Investors, LLC. The manager of the entity is Paul Karger, and the sole member is the Brian P. Halligan 2026 New Hampshire Trust, for which the reporting person serves as the settlor.

The 8,500 shares were sold by Wolf Investors, LLC. The manager of the entity is Paul Karger, and the sole member is the Brian P. Halligan 2026 New Hampshire Trust, for which the reporting person serves as the settlor. What is the scale of the remaining insider position?

Following this transaction, Halligan maintains a significant interest in the company, holding ~439,000 shares in total. This collective stake represents an estimated market value of $95.99 million as of the July 21, 2026 market close.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-21) $218.58 Market Capitalization $11.4 billion Revenue (TTM) $3.3 billion Net Income (TTM) $100.3 million

Company Snapshot

HubSpot provides a comprehensive, cloud-based customer relationship management platform that integrates marketing, sales, customer service, and content management modules, with specialized tools for SEO optimization, website management, and AI-driven chatbot functionality.

The company operates a subscription-based SaaS business model, generating recurring revenue through tiered pricing plans that serve businesses of varying sizes and complexity requirements across multiple operational functions.

HubSpot targets small to mid-market and enterprise customers globally across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific regions, serving organizations seeking integrated solutions to streamline customer engagement and operational efficiency.

HubSpot is a leading cloud-based CRM platform provider with a market capitalization of $11.4 billion and TTM revenue of $3.3 billion, serving a diverse customer base across multiple geographies. The company's integrated platform architecture and comprehensive feature set provide competitive differentiation in the crowded CRM market, enabling customers to consolidate multiple point solutions into a single ecosystem. With 8,882 employees and a focus on continuous product innovation, HubSpot maintains a strong market position despite recent market volatility.

What this transaction means for investors

Halligan’s sale of HubSpot is one that likely should not concern investors.

As previously mentioned, this was a sale conducted under Rule10b5-1, a pre-planned sale adopted on March 12 and conducted on behalf of the Brian P. Halligan 2026 New Hampshire Trust.

Investors should note that the stock fell slightly since March 12, and it reduced Halligan’s total equity stake by only 2%, meaning that he almost certainly sold shares for personal reasons and probably still believes in the company’s future growth prospects.

More importantly, now is probably not a great time to sell HubSpot. The stock has suffered as AI-driven fears have caused investors to sell SaaS stocks like HubSpot.

Moreover, HubSpot’s revenue in the first quarter of 2026 rose by 23% yearly and by 17% during 2025. That pattern would counter the narrative that AI has endangered the company’s business model.

Furthermore, while its P/E ratio of 115 makes the stock appear expensive, improving profitability is on track to take the forward earnings multiple down to 17. That improvement is likely more meaningful to the stock’s value than Halligan’s modest share sale.

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Will Healy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends HubSpot. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.