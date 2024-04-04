HubSpot Climbs 9% Following Reuters Report About Potential Offer From Google

News & Insights

April 04, 2024 — 12:23 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Shares of HubSpot (HUBS) are gaining over 9 percent on Thursday, following a report from Reuters stating that Alphabet, Inc.'s (GOOG) Google is mulling over an acquisition offer for the digital marketing company.

The report stated that Google is in talks with its advisors over the potential deal for HubSpot, which provides sales and marketing software to businesses.

However, no such announcements have been made by the two companies.

Currently, HubSpot's stock is rising 9.30 percent or $58.29, to $683.70 on a volume of around 2 million shares on the New York Stock Exchange.

