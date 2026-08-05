HubSpot Chief Legal Officer Sells 728 Shares for Tax Withholding

Key Points

The disposition of 728 shares represented a total transaction value of approximately $175,000 as of the August 3, 2026 transaction date.

The activity reduced Fisher’s direct equity holdings by 5%, leaving a remaining position of 15,283 shares.

This was a non-discretionary transaction executed solely to cover tax withholding obligations associated with the settlement of restricted stock units.

The shares were priced at $239.92 per share, occurring against a backdrop of a -52% one-year total return for the stock as of the transaction date.

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Chief Legal Officer Erika Ashley Fisher reported the disposition of 728 shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) on August 3, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value $174,662 Shares sold 728 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 15,283 Post-transaction value $3.67 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($239.92); post-transaction value based on August 03, 2026 market close ($239.92).

Key questions

Does this transaction signal a shift in executive sentiment?

No. The sale was non-discretionary, executed to cover tax obligations, and does not reflect the insider’s view on the stock. Because these shares were withheld automatically by HubSpot to satisfy regulatory requirements following an equity vesting event, the move is a function of compensation structure rather than a tactical investment decision.

No. The sale was non-discretionary, executed to cover tax obligations, and does not reflect the insider’s view on the stock. Because these shares were withheld automatically by HubSpot to satisfy regulatory requirements following an equity vesting event, the move is a function of compensation structure rather than a tactical investment decision. How does the current valuation environment compare to historical performance?

The execution price of $239.92 per share was recorded as HubSpot faced a -52% one-year total return as of August 3, 2026. While the stock has experienced significant compression over the trailing 12 months, the automatic nature of tax-related withholdings means the timing of this disposition was independent of prevailing market volatility or price levels.

The execution price of $239.92 per share was recorded as HubSpot faced a -52% one-year total return as of August 3, 2026. While the stock has experienced significant compression over the trailing 12 months, the automatic nature of tax-related withholdings means the timing of this disposition was independent of prevailing market volatility or price levels. What is the status of the insider’s remaining equity stake?

Following this transaction, Erika Ashley Fisher maintains a direct ownership position of 15,283 shares, which is valued at $3.67 million based on the August 3, 2026 market close. Fisher also holds derivative securities, ensuring continued participation in the company’s long-term performance through the broader equity incentive program.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-08-03) $239.92 Market Capitalization $12.5 billion Revenue (TTM) $3.3 billion Net Income (TTM) $100.3 million

Company Snapshot

HubSpot provides a comprehensive cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform that integrates marketing, sales, customer service, and content management modules, alongside specialized tools for search engine optimization, website management, and AI-driven chatbot functionality.

The company operates a subscription-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) business model, generating recurring revenue from customers across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific regions who leverage its integrated platform to optimize business operations.

HubSpot serves a diverse customer base ranging from small and mid-market businesses to enterprise organizations seeking comprehensive customer relationship and marketing automation solutions.

HubSpot, Inc. is a leading provider of cloud-hosted CRM and customer engagement software, serving over 9,000 employees and generating $3.3 billion in TTM revenue with a market capitalization of $12.5 billion. The company's competitive advantage derives from its integrated platform architecture that consolidates multiple business functions—marketing, sales, service, and content management—into a unified ecosystem, reducing implementation complexity and total cost of ownership for customers. HubSpot's global presence across major geographic markets and its focus on delivering AI-enhanced capabilities position it as a significant player in the enterprise software segment.

What this transaction means for investors

As stated in the key questions, Fisher’s sale of HubSpot stock occurred because of tax withholding requirements. Additionally, given that this was only about 5% of her holdings, the move shows no indication of bearish sentiments about HubSpot’s long-term future.

The more critical question may involve whether investors should buy shares. The so-called “SaaSpocalypse” has appeared to affect HubSpot. In recent years, investors have sold SaaS stocks like HubSpot because of fears that an AI platform could perform the same tasks more cheaply.

However, a review of the company’s financials indicates this fear is unfounded, or at best, overblown. In the first quarter of 2026, revenue increased by 23%. Moreover, that is not a one-time event, as revenue surged 19% higher during 2025.

Furthermore, a P/E ratio of 126 is more an indication of profit recovery than valuation. Considering that its forward earnings multiple is only 18, investors should sooner buy HubSpot stock rather than follow Fisher’s lead.

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Will Healy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends HubSpot. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.