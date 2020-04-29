HubSpot Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for HUBS

In trading on Wednesday, shares of HubSpot Inc (Symbol: HUBS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $163.06, changing hands as high as $169.45 per share. HubSpot Inc shares are currently trading up about 8.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HUBS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HUBS's low point in its 52 week range is $90.835 per share, with $207.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $168.84.

