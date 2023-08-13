HubSpot (BER:096) Price Target Increased by 8.73% to 498.25

The average one-year price target for HubSpot (BER:096) has been revised to 498.25 / share. This is an increase of 8.73% from the prior estimate of 458.25 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 253.69 to a high of 612.26 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.09% from the latest reported closing price of 474.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1314 funds or institutions reporting positions in HubSpot. This is an increase of 88 owner(s) or 7.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 096 is 0.43%, an increase of 6.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.34% to 53,731K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,546K shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,504K shares, representing an increase of 1.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 096 by 12.59% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,514K shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,523K shares, representing a decrease of 79.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 096 by 23.28% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 1,488K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,444K shares, representing a decrease of 64.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 096 by 14.71% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 1,455K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,371K shares, representing an increase of 5.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 096 by 52.22% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,453K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,405K shares, representing an increase of 3.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 096 by 41.66% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.