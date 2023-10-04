HubSpot (BER:096) Price Target Increased by 14.32% to 614.61

The average one-year price target for HubSpot (BER:096) has been revised to 614.61 / share. This is an increase of 14.32% from the prior estimate of 537.63 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 524.61 to a high of 728.93 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 33.61% from the latest reported closing price of 460.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1352 funds or institutions reporting positions in HubSpot. This is an increase of 68 owner(s) or 5.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 096 is 0.46%, an increase of 12.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.08% to 52,457K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,546K shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,504K shares, representing an increase of 1.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 096 by 796.65% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,101K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,514K shares, representing a decrease of 19.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 096 by 117.78% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,473K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,453K shares, representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 096 by 16.02% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 1,428K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,455K shares, representing a decrease of 1.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 096 by 15.03% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 1,208K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,498K shares, representing a decrease of 24.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 096 by 2.15% over the last quarter.

