HUBS Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of HubSpot Inc (Symbol: HUBS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $632.51, changing hands as low as $612.34 per share. HubSpot Inc shares are currently trading down about 6.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HUBS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HUBS's low point in its 52 week range is $347.78 per share, with $866 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $614.21.

