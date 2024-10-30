HUBS Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of HubSpot Inc (Symbol: HUBS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $569.08, changing hands as high as $570.65 per share. HubSpot Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HUBS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HUBS's low point in its 52 week range is $408.62 per share, with $693.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $567.09.

