(HUBS) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

HubSpot (HUBS) closed the most recent trading day at $456.39, moving +0.21% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.63%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.51%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.63%.

The the stock of cloud-based marketing and sales software platform has fallen by 12.31% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.17% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.35%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of HubSpot in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, HubSpot is projected to report earnings of $1.23 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 78.26%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $533.15 million, up 20.09% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.27 per share and revenue of $2.12 billion, which would represent changes of +89.57% and +22.25%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for HubSpot. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. As of now, HubSpot holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that HubSpot has a Forward P/E ratio of 86.44 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 37.76, so one might conclude that HubSpot is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that HUBS has a PEG ratio of 2.77. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Internet - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.5.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 67, this industry ranks in the top 27% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

