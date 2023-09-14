HUBG Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Hub Group, Inc. (Symbol: HUBG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $82.13, changing hands as high as $82.37 per share. Hub Group, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HUBG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HUBG's low point in its 52 week range is $67.77 per share, with $101.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $81.95.

