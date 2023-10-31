Hubbell Share Drop After Q3 Results Fall Below View

(RTTNews) - Shares of electrical and utility solutions provider Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) are falling more than 9% Tuesday morning after the company's third-quarter results fell short of analysts' view.

Net income from continuing operations was $200.1 million or $3.70 per share, up from $150.3 million or $2.78 per share a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, earnings of $3.95 per share missed the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $4.05 per share.

Net sales increased to $1.376 billion from $1.316 billion a year ago, but below the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion.

HUBB, currently at $255.67, has traded in the range of $219.77-$340.06 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.