Hubbell Posts 11 Percent EPS Jump in Q2

Key Points - Adjusted earnings per share (non-GAAP) beat expectations by 11% in Q2 2025, Adjusted earnings per share reached $4.93 in the second quarter, reflecting expanded profit margins.

- Revenue (GAAP) at $1.48 billion for Q2 2025 missed analyst estimates but grew 2% compared to the same period in 2024.

- Management raised full-year 2025 earnings guidance as margins and cash flow remained strong, despite ongoing weakness in Grid Automation.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB), a leading provider of electrical and utility infrastructure products, released results for Q2 2025 on July 29, 2025. The report highlighted an 11% year-over-year increase in adjusted earnings per share to $4.93, exceeding analyst forecasts of $4.43 (non-GAAP). Revenue was $1.48 billion for the quarter, slightly below the $1,507.23 million GAAP consensus estimate for Q2 2025 but up 2.2% compared to the same period in 2024. Management noted strong margin and cash flow performance and announced an increase to its full-year earnings guidance. The quarter saw robust growth in core business lines but was impacted by continued softness in Grid Automation and a one-time benefit from a change in inventory accounting.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS, Diluted (Non-GAAP) $4.93 $4.43 $4.44 11.0 % Revenue $1.48 billion $1.51 billion $1.45 billion 2.2 % Operating Margin 22.7 % 21.1 % 1.6 pp Adjusted Operating Margin 24.4 % 23.2 % 1.2 pp Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) $221 million $206 million 7.3 %

Company Overview and Business Drivers

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility products for infrastructure and industrial applications. It operates two core segments: Utility Solutions, which supplies equipment for electric utilities and grid modernization, and Electrical Solutions, which targets sectors like industrial, commercial, energy, and digital infrastructure. Utility Solutions contributed about 63% of overall revenue in the most recent period.

The company’s success depends on sustained investment in electrical infrastructure, effective price management, and operational productivity. Recent business strategy focuses on deepening its footprint in critical utility markets, leveraging a broad product portfolio, and streamlining operations through portfolio optimization, including the recent sale of its residential lighting business. Innovation and workforce development also play a central role, supported by investment in new products and employee training programs.

Quarter in Detail: Financial Performance and Segment Highlights

Adjusted (non-GAAP) earnings per share exceeded expectations by $0.50, helped by higher margins and cost management. However, GAAP revenue came in below consensus, driven by mixed results across core business lines. Operating margin expanded to 22.7%, up from 21.1% a year earlier, reflecting improved price realization and productivity actions that outpaced inflation and tariff-related headwinds.

In Utility Solutions, which covers products for electric transmission, substation, and distribution networks, sales increased 1%. Within this segment, demand for grid infrastructure products, such as substation and transmission equipment, rose approximately 7%. This strength was offset by a 13% drop in Grid Automation—a product family including meters and advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) devices, which faced weak project activity. Orders for distribution and telecom equipment rebounded as end-market inventory levels stabilized.

The Electrical Solutions segment, which supplies electrical components for data centers, light industrial settings, and mega-projects, achieved 4% organic sales growth. Data center-related products were a key driver, benefiting from strong capital spending in digital infrastructure. Segment operating margin improved, driven primarily by volume growth, favorable price realization, and productivity. Management pointed to continued order momentum in core markets, citing industrial reshoring and investment in oil and gas infrastructure as areas of growth.

Gross profit (GAAP) improved, and cash from operations (GAAP) was $261 million, up from $240 million for Q2 2024. Free cash flow (non-GAAP) increased 7% to $221 million. The quarter included a material one-time benefit from a change to First-In, First-Out (FIFO) inventory accounting. This reduced reported cost of goods sold by $29 million and increased reported diluted earnings per share by $0.42. Cash flow from operations helped maintain flexibility for future investments and shareholder returns, including dividends and select share repurchases.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Key Watch Areas

Management raised its full-year 2025 guidance following the strong margin and earnings performance in the quarter. Adjusted earnings per share are now expected to land in a range of $17.65 to $18.15, while reported (GAAP) EPS is projected between $16.25 and $16.75. The company anticipates 4–6% organic and total sales growth and continued adjusted margin expansion, with a goal to convert approximately 90% of adjusted net income into free cash flow. Leadership signaled that mitigation actions against ongoing tariff and cost headwinds remain on track, though some timing uncertainty exists due to lag effects in supply chain pricing and inventory costs.

While the outlook is positive, several risks remain for upcoming quarters. Market commentary highlights continued softness in Grid Automation, which could limit growth in Utility Solutions if not addressed. Margin gains posted this quarter included a one-time accounting benefit that will not repeat. Management is also watching the impact of reciprocal tariffs and raw material inflation, both of which could pressure costs and require further price increases. The company has flagged a $0.50 range in full-year earnings per share guidance to reflect these uncertainties. Investors should monitor developments in utility grid modernization, datacenter expansion, pricing dynamics, and progress toward ongoing product and geographic diversification as critical drivers for future results.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,046%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 183% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 29, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.