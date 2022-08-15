Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Hubbell's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Hubbell had debt of US$1.44b at the end of June 2022, a reduction from US$1.57b over a year. However, it does have US$438.1m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$1.00b.

NYSE:HUBB Debt to Equity History August 15th 2022

A Look At Hubbell's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Hubbell had liabilities of US$1.00b due within a year, and liabilities of US$1.97b falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$438.1m in cash and US$780.5m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$1.75b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Given Hubbell has a humongous market capitalization of US$11.9b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Hubbell has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 1.3. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 11.7 times the size. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. Also positive, Hubbell grew its EBIT by 22% in the last year, and that should make it easier to pay down debt, going forward. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Hubbell can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. During the last three years, Hubbell generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 84% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That puts it in a very strong position to pay down debt.

Our View

Happily, Hubbell's impressive conversion of EBIT to free cash flow implies it has the upper hand on its debt. And the good news does not stop there, as its interest cover also supports that impression! Looking at the bigger picture, we think Hubbell's use of debt seems quite reasonable and we're not concerned about it. After all, sensible leverage can boost returns on equity. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Be aware that Hubbell is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

