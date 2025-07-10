Hubbell Incorporated to Release Q2 2025 Financial Results on July 29, 2025

Hubbell Incorporated will release Q2 2025 financial results on July 29, followed by a conference call at 10 AM ET.

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) announced that it will release its second quarter financial results for 2025 on July 29, 2025, before the market opens. Following the release, the company will hold a webcasted Analysts' Conference Call at 10:00 AM ET to discuss the results. The press release will be available on Hubbell's corporate website, where interested parties can also access the live audio of the conference call and accompanying materials. Hubbell, headquartered in Shelton, CT, is a leading provider of utility and electrical solutions, with reported revenues of $5.6 billion in 2024, helping to maintain critical infrastructure.

$HUBB Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HUBB stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HUBB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/31 and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 05/12, 02/24.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$HUBB Insider Trading Activity

$HUBB insiders have traded $HUBB stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HUBB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GERBEN BAKKER (Chairman, President & CEO) sold 7,723 shares for an estimated $2,970,497

ALYSSA R FLYNN (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 1,164 shares for an estimated $452,865

CARLOS M CARDOSO sold 400 shares for an estimated $154,516

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$HUBB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 378 institutional investors add shares of $HUBB stock to their portfolio, and 394 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$HUBB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HUBB recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $HUBB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $420.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Julian Mitchell from Barclays set a target price of $420.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Joseph O'Dea from Wells Fargo set a target price of $420.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Stephen Tusa from JP Morgan set a target price of $417.0 on 05/16/2025

Full Release



Shelton, CT, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) today announced it will release its second quarter 2025 financial results prior to the opening of the market on July 29th, 2025. The Company will then webcast its Analysts' Conference Call to discuss the results at 10:00 AM ET.





The full text of the press release announcing the results will be posted on Hubbell's corporate website under the



Press Rele





a





se



section. You can also access this information by going to



www.hu





b





bell





.





com



and selecting "Investors" from the options at the bottom of the page and then "Press Releases" from the drop-down menu.





The live audio of the conference call and accompanying materials will also be available and can be accessed by visiting Hubbell's



Events a





n





d Presentations



section. You can also access this information by going to



www.hubbell.





c





om



and selecting "Investors" from the options at the bottom of the page and then "Events/Presentations" from the drop-down menu.





Hubbell Incorporated is a leading manufacturer of utility and electrical solutions enabling customers to operate critical infrastructure safely, reliably and efficiently. With 2024 revenues of $5.6 billion, Hubbell solutions electrify economies and energize communities. The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton, CT.





#######





Dan Innamorato





Hubbell Incorporated





40 Waterview Drive





P.O. Box 1000





Shelton, CT 06484





(475)882-4000



