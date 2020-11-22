Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Pays A US$0.98 Dividend In Just Four Days

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 27th of November will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of December.

Hubbell's next dividend payment will be US$0.98 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$3.92 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Hubbell stock has a trailing yield of around 2.5% on the current share price of $157.47. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Hubbell paid out 53% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Fortunately, it paid out only 34% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's positive to see that Hubbell's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:HUBB Historic Dividend November 22nd 2020

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Hubbell, with earnings per share up 4.4% on average over the last five years. Earnings per share growth has been slim, and the company is already paying out a majority of its earnings. While there is some room to both increase the payout ratio and reinvest in the business, generally the higher a payout ratio goes, the lower a company's prospects for future growth.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Hubbell has lifted its dividend by approximately 11% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Has Hubbell got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share growth has been modest and Hubbell paid out over half of its profits and less than half of its free cash flow, although both payout ratios are within normal limits. In summary, it's hard to get excited about Hubbell from a dividend perspective.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Hubbell that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

