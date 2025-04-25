Hubbell Incorporated Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.32 per Share

Hubbell Incorporated declares a quarterly dividend of $1.32 per share, payable June 16, 2025.

Hubbell Incorporated's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.32 per share on its common stock, to be paid on June 16, 2025, to shareholders recorded as of May 30, 2025. Hubbell, a leading manufacturer in utility and electrical solutions, reported revenues of $5.6 billion in 2024 and focuses on providing reliable and efficient infrastructure solutions that support economies and communities. The company's headquarters is located in Shelton, CT.

The Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.32 per share, reflecting the company's commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The scheduled dividend payment date of June 16, 2025, provides a clear timeline for investors, potentially enhancing shareholder confidence.

Hubbell Incorporated reported 2024 revenues of $5.6 billion, showcasing strong financial performance and stability in the market.

None

What is the recent dividend declared by Hubbell Incorporated?

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $1.32 per share on the Company’s common stock.

When will the dividend be paid?

The dividend will be paid on June 16, 2025, to shareholders of record on May 30, 2025.

What are Hubbell Incorporated's 2024 revenues?

Hubbell Incorporated reported revenues of $5.6 billion for the year 2024.

Where is Hubbell Incorporated headquartered?

The corporate headquarters of Hubbell Incorporated is located in Shelton, CT.

What does Hubbell Incorporated specialize in?

Hubbell Incorporated is a leading manufacturer of utility and electrical solutions for critical infrastructure.

$HUBB Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HUBB stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HUBB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/31 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 02/24.

$HUBB Insider Trading Activity

$HUBB insiders have traded $HUBB stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HUBB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK EUGENE MIKES (President Electrical Solutions) sold 1,144 shares for an estimated $533,328

ALYSSA R FLYNN (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 1,164 shares for an estimated $452,865

JOHN F MALLOY purchased 461 shares for an estimated $206,048

NERO JONATHAN M. DEL (Vice President, Controller) sold 141 shares for an estimated $67,249

$HUBB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 358 institutional investors add shares of $HUBB stock to their portfolio, and 374 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$HUBB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HUBB in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Negative" rating on 01/07/2025

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/05/2024

$HUBB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HUBB recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $HUBB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $450.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Joseph O'Dea from Wells Fargo set a target price of $450.0 on 01/07/2025

on 01/07/2025 Chad Dillard from Bernstein set a target price of $535.0 on 11/05/2024

on 11/05/2024 Christopher Snyder from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $445.0 on 10/30/2024

Shelton, CT, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.32 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend will be paid June 16, 2025 to shareholders of record on May 30, 2025.





Hubbell Incorporated is a leading manufacturer of utility and electrical solutions enabling customers to operate critical infrastructure reliably and efficiently. With 2024 revenues of $5.6 billion, Hubbell solutions energize economies and electrify communities in front of and behind the meter. The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton, CT.





Contact: Dan Innamorato





Hubbell Incorporated





40 Waterview Drive





P.O Box 1000





Shelton, CT 06484



