Hubbell Inc. Reports Increase In Q3 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Hubbell Inc. (HUBB) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $255.5 million, or $4.77 per share. This compares with $226.2 million, or $4.18 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Hubbell Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $276.2 million or $4.77 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.2% to $1.502 billion from $1.442 billion last year.

Hubbell Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $255.5 Mln. vs. $226.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.77 vs. $4.18 last year. -Revenue: $1.502 Bln vs. $1.442 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $18.10 - $18.30

