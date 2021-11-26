Hubbell Inc (HUBB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 29, 2021

Hubbell Inc (HUBB) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HUBB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.14% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $208.5, the dividend yield is 2.01%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HUBB was $208.5, representing a -1.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $212.54 and a 39.87% increase over the 52 week low of $149.07.

HUBB is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT). HUBB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.62. Zacks Investment Research reports HUBB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 11.15%, compared to an industry average of 11.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the hubb Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to HUBB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HUBB as a top-10 holding:

SmartETFs Sustainable Energy II ETF (SULR)

ETF Series Solutions AAM Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Gr (SMIG)

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (AIRR)

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL)

First Trust VL Dividend (FVD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is AIRR with an increase of 17.8% over the last 100 days. SULR has the highest percent weighting of HUBB at 4.01%.

