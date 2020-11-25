Dividends
HUBB

Hubbell Inc (HUBB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Hubbell Inc (HUBB) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.98 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HUBB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.69% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $164.14, the dividend yield is 2.39%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HUBB was $164.14, representing a -1.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $166.37 and a 91.71% increase over the 52 week low of $85.62.

HUBB is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ABB Ltd (ABB) and Amphenol Corporation (APH). HUBB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.8. Zacks Investment Research reports HUBB's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -6.77%, compared to an industry average of -6.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HUBB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HUBB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have HUBB as a top-10 holding:

  • First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (AIRR)
  • Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is AIRR with an increase of 36.67% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of HUBB at 2.98%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HUBB

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Read NASDAQ.com's Bio

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular