Hubbell Inc (HUBB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2020

Hubbell Inc (HUBB) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.98 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HUBB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.69% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $164.14, the dividend yield is 2.39%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HUBB was $164.14, representing a -1.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $166.37 and a 91.71% increase over the 52 week low of $85.62.

HUBB is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ABB Ltd (ABB) and Amphenol Corporation (APH). HUBB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.8. Zacks Investment Research reports HUBB's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -6.77%, compared to an industry average of -6.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HUBB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HUBB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HUBB as a top-10 holding:

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (AIRR)

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is AIRR with an increase of 36.67% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of HUBB at 2.98%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.