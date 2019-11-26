Hubbell Inc (HUBB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2019

Hubbell Inc (HUBB) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.91 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased HUBB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $148.04, the dividend yield is 2.46%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HUBB was $148.04, representing a -0.85% decrease from the 52 week high of $149.31 and a 61.12% increase over the 52 week low of $91.88.

HUBB is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ABB Ltd (ABB) and Amphenol Corporation (APH). HUBB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.05. Zacks Investment Research reports HUBB's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 10.53%, compared to an industry average of 10.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HUBB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HUBB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HUBB as a top-10 holding:

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (AIRR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is AIRR with an increase of 8.84% over the last 100 days.

