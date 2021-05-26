Hubbell Inc (HUBB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 27, 2021

Hubbell Inc (HUBB) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 27, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.98 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HUBB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that HUBB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $187.63, the dividend yield is 2.09%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HUBB was $187.63, representing a -6.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $201.06 and a 60.13% increase over the 52 week low of $117.17.

HUBB is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT). HUBB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.48. Zacks Investment Research reports HUBB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 11.32%, compared to an industry average of 11.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HUBB Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to HUBB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HUBB as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XMHQ with an increase of 15.24% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of HUBB at 2.2%.

