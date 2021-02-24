Hubbell Inc (HUBB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 25, 2021

Hubbell Inc (HUBB) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.98 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HUBB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.69% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of HUBB was $180.25, representing a -0.01% decrease from the 52 week high of $180.26 and a 110.52% increase over the 52 week low of $85.62.

HUBB is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Amphenol Corporation (APH) and ABB Ltd (ABB). HUBB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.43. Zacks Investment Research reports HUBB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 10.42%, compared to an industry average of 10.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HUBB Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to HUBB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HUBB as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XMHQ with an increase of 35.05% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of HUBB at 2.09%.

