Hubbell Inc (HUBB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 28, 2020

Hubbell Inc (HUBB) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 28, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.91 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HUBB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that HUBB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $147.08, the dividend yield is 2.47%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HUBB was $147.08, representing a -5.11% decrease from the 52 week high of $155 and a 71.78% increase over the 52 week low of $85.62.

HUBB is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ABB Ltd (ABB) and Amphenol Corporation (APH). HUBB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.22. Zacks Investment Research reports HUBB's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -11.45%, compared to an industry average of -11.5%.

