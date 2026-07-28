Hubbell Inc. Announces Drop In Q2 Income

(RTTNews) - Hubbell Inc. (HUEC.F) reported a profit for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $240.4 million, or $4.52 per share. This compares with $244.2 million, or $4.56 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Hubbell Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $293.3 million or $5.52 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 15.3% to $1.711 billion from $1.484 billion last year.

Hubbell Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $240.4 Mln. vs. $244.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.52 vs. $4.56 last year. -Revenue: $1.711 Bln vs. $1.484 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 20.25 To $ 20.55 Full year revenue guidance: 16 % To 18 %

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