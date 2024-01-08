Hubbell (HUBB) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest market close, Hubbell (HUBB) reached $322.88, with a +1.48% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.41%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.2%.

The electrical products manufacturer's shares have seen an increase of 3.24% over the last month, not keeping up with the Industrial Products sector's gain of 6.16% and outstripping the S&P 500's gain of 2.9%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Hubbell in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $3.25, signifying a 25% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.31 billion, up 7.63% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hubbell should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.19% downward. Hubbell presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Hubbell is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.33. This expresses no noticeable deviation compared to the average Forward P/E of 19.33 of its industry.

Also, we should mention that HUBB has a PEG ratio of 1.93. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. HUBB's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.93 as of yesterday's close.

The Manufacturing - Electrical Utilities industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, positioning it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hubbell Inc (HUBB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.