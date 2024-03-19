Hubbell (HUBB) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Hubbell (HUBB) closed the most recent trading day at $396.71, moving -0.73% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.57% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.83%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.39%.

The electrical products manufacturer's shares have seen an increase of 11.35% over the last month, surpassing the Industrial Products sector's gain of 5.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.97%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Hubbell in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $3.54, showcasing a 1.94% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.39 billion, showing an 8.46% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $16.41 per share and revenue of $5.86 billion, which would represent changes of +7.05% and +9%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hubbell should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.11% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Hubbell is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Hubbell is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.35. This expresses no noticeable deviation compared to the average Forward P/E of 24.35 of its industry.

We can also see that HUBB currently has a PEG ratio of 2.44. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Manufacturing - Electrical Utilities industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.44 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Manufacturing - Electrical Utilities industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 99, this industry ranks in the top 40% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hubbell Inc (HUBB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.