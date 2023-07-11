Hubbell (HUBB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Hubbell (HUBB) closed at $332.87, marking a -0.76% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.93%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 9.29%.

Heading into today, shares of the electrical products manufacturer had gained 7.96% over the past month, outpacing the Industrial Products sector's gain of 6.59% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.65% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Hubbell as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.59, up 27.76% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.35 billion, up 7.45% from the year-ago period.

HUBB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $13.81 per share and revenue of $5.36 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +30.04% and +8.34%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hubbell. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Hubbell is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Hubbell's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 24.28. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 24.28, so we one might conclude that Hubbell is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

Also, we should mention that HUBB has a PEG ratio of 2.43. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. HUBB's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.43 as of yesterday's close.

The Manufacturing - Electrical Utilities industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

