Hubbell (HUBB) Stock Moves -1.24%: What You Should Know

Hubbell (HUBB) closed at $305.44 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.24% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.37%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.29%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.87%.

Coming into today, shares of the electrical products manufacturer had lost 5.87% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector lost 7.35%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.93%.

Hubbell will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Hubbell to post earnings of $4.01 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 30.19%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.41 billion, up 7.19% from the year-ago period.

HUBB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $15.32 per share and revenue of $5.4 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +44.26% and +9.21%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Hubbell. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Hubbell is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Hubbell currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.19. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.19, which means Hubbell is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

We can also see that HUBB currently has a PEG ratio of 2.02. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Manufacturing - Electrical Utilities stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.02 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Manufacturing - Electrical Utilities industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

