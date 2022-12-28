Hubbell (HUBB) Stock Moves -1.03%: What You Should Know

Hubbell (HUBB) closed at $234.50 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.03% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.86%.

Coming into today, shares of the electrical products manufacturer had lost 5.06% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector lost 2.62%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.77%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Hubbell as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.41, up 16.43% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.25 billion, up 13.67% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.41 per share and revenue of $4.98 billion. These totals would mark changes of +29.32% and +8.61%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hubbell should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Hubbell is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Hubbell has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.75 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.75, which means Hubbell is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

We can also see that HUBB currently has a PEG ratio of 2.28. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. HUBB's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.28 as of yesterday's close.

The Manufacturing - Electrical Utilities industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 4, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

