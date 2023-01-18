Hubbell (HUBB) Stock Moves -0.87%: What You Should Know

Hubbell (HUBB) closed the most recent trading day at $227.97, moving -0.87% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.56%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.81%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.66%.

Heading into today, shares of the electrical products manufacturer had lost 2.53% over the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's gain of 6.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.82% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Hubbell as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be January 31, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Hubbell to post earnings of $2.41 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 16.43%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.25 billion, up 13.67% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hubbell should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Hubbell is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Hubbell's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 20.69. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.69, which means Hubbell is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

We can also see that HUBB currently has a PEG ratio of 2.07. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Manufacturing - Electrical Utilities stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.07 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Manufacturing - Electrical Utilities industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

