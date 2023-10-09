Hubbell (HUBB) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Hubbell (HUBB) closed the latest trading day at $308.44, indicating a -0.24% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.63%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.39%.

Heading into today, shares of the electrical products manufacturer had lost 5.61% over the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's loss of 5.41% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.39% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Hubbell in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Hubbell to post earnings of $4.01 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 30.19%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.41 billion, up 7.19% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $15.32 per share and a revenue of $5.4 billion, indicating changes of +44.26% and +9.21%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hubbell. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Hubbell presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Hubbell has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.19 right now. This valuation marks no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.19.

We can additionally observe that HUBB currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.02. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Manufacturing - Electrical Utilities was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.02 at yesterday's closing price.

The Manufacturing - Electrical Utilities industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, finds itself in the top 42% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

