Hubbell (HUBB) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Hubbell Inc. (Symbol: HUBB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $191.64, changing hands as high as $191.72 per share. Hubbell Inc. shares are currently trading up about 4.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HUBB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HUBB's low point in its 52 week range is $170.21 per share, with $212.54 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $191.42.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.