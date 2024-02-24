Hubbell (HUBB) Price Target Increased by 5.92% to 369.82

The average one-year price target for Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) has been revised to 369.82 / share. This is an increase of 5.92% from the prior estimate of 349.16 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 303.00 to a high of 420.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.10% from the latest reported closing price of 365.79 / share.

Hubbell Declares $1.22 Dividend

On January 26, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.22 per share ($4.88 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 29, 2024 will receive the payment on March 15, 2024. Previously, the company paid $1.22 per share.

At the current share price of $365.79 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.33%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.22%, the lowest has been 1.34%, and the highest has been 4.20%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.47 (n=232).

The current dividend yield is 1.87 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.34. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.24%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1512 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hubbell. This is an increase of 159 owner(s) or 11.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HUBB is 0.29%, a decrease of 12.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.01% to 56,267K shares. The put/call ratio of HUBB is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,757K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,112K shares, representing a decrease of 20.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUBB by 23.94% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,694K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,654K shares, representing a decrease of 56.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUBB by 38.55% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,676K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,626K shares, representing an increase of 3.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUBB by 4.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,674K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,672K shares, representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUBB by 1.77% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,594K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,195K shares, representing an increase of 25.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUBB by 23.69% over the last quarter.

Hubbell Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hubbell Incorporated is an international manufacturer of high quality, reliable electrical and utility solutions for a broad range of customer and end market applications. With 2020 revenues of $4.2 billion, Hubbell Incorporated operates manufacturing facilities in the United States and around the world. The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton, CT.

