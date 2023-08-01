Hubbell (HUBB) Price Target Increased by 18.52% to 347.82

The average one-year price target for Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) has been revised to 347.82 / share. This is an increase of 18.52% from the prior estimate of 293.47 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 272.70 to a high of 393.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.48% from the latest reported closing price of 312.00 / share.

There are 1245 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hubbell. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 0.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HUBB is 0.30%, an increase of 4.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.71% to 57,067K shares. The put/call ratio of HUBB is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,028K shares representing 9.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,518K shares, representing an increase of 30.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUBB by 37.88% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,731K shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,582K shares, representing an increase of 5.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUBB by 1.33% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 1,951K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,097K shares, representing a decrease of 7.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUBB by 89.37% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 1,778K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,284K shares, representing an increase of 27.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUBB by 35.64% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,660K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,632K shares, representing an increase of 1.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUBB by 2.61% over the last quarter.

Hubbell Incorporated is an international manufacturer of high quality, reliable electrical and utility solutions for a broad range of customer and end market applications. With 2020 revenues of $4.2 billion, Hubbell Incorporated operates manufacturing facilities in the United States and around the world. The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton, CT.

