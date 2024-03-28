Hubbell (HUBB) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

The latest trading session saw Hubbell (HUBB) ending at $415.05, denoting a +0.29% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.12%.

The electrical products manufacturer's stock has climbed by 11.61% in the past month, exceeding the Industrial Products sector's gain of 7.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.55%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Hubbell in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $3.54, signifying a 1.94% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.39 billion, indicating an 8.46% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $16.41 per share and a revenue of $5.86 billion, signifying shifts of +7.05% and +9%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Hubbell. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.11% higher. At present, Hubbell boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Hubbell has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.22 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 25.22, which means Hubbell is trading at no noticeable deviation to the group.

It is also worth noting that HUBB currently has a PEG ratio of 2.52. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Manufacturing - Electrical Utilities industry stood at 2.52 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Manufacturing - Electrical Utilities industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

