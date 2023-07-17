Hubbell (HUBB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Hubbell (HUBB) closed at $331.96, marking a +0.59% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.39%.

Heading into today, shares of the electrical products manufacturer had gained 3% over the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's gain of 5.38% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.16% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Hubbell as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 25, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Hubbell to post earnings of $3.63 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 29.18%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.35 billion, up 7.45% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $13.84 per share and revenue of $5.36 billion. These totals would mark changes of +30.32% and +8.39%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Hubbell. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.22% higher. Hubbell is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Hubbell has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.84 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.84, so we one might conclude that Hubbell is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

We can also see that HUBB currently has a PEG ratio of 2.38. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Manufacturing - Electrical Utilities was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.38 at yesterday's closing price.

The Manufacturing - Electrical Utilities industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 6, which puts it in the top 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Hubbell Inc (HUBB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

