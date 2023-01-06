Hubbell (HUBB) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Hubbell (HUBB) closed at $228.87, marking a +1.98% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.02%.

Coming into today, shares of the electrical products manufacturer had lost 10.56% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector lost 2.04%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.61%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Hubbell as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.41, up 16.43% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.25 billion, up 13.67% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Hubbell. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Hubbell is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Hubbell currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.19. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.19, which means Hubbell is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

We can also see that HUBB currently has a PEG ratio of 2.02. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Manufacturing - Electrical Utilities industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.02 as of yesterday's close.

The Manufacturing - Electrical Utilities industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

