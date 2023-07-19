Hubbell (HUBB) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Hubbell (HUBB) closed the most recent trading day at $337.32, making no change from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.24%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 7.84%.

Coming into today, shares of the electrical products manufacturer had gained 5.06% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector gained 6.1%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.39%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Hubbell as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 25, 2023. On that day, Hubbell is projected to report earnings of $3.63 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 29.18%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.35 billion, up 7.7% from the year-ago period.

HUBB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $13.84 per share and revenue of $5.36 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +30.32% and +8.39%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Hubbell. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.22% higher within the past month. Hubbell is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Hubbell has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.37 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 24.37, so we one might conclude that Hubbell is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

Investors should also note that HUBB has a PEG ratio of 2.44 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Manufacturing - Electrical Utilities industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.44 as of yesterday's close.

The Manufacturing - Electrical Utilities industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 1, which puts it in the top 1% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

