Hubbell (HUBB) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Hubbell (HUBB) closed the most recent trading day at $304.46, moving -1.94% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.64% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.82%.

Heading into today, shares of the electrical products manufacturer had lost 2.24% over the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's loss of 0.38% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.89% in that time.

Hubbell will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Hubbell to post earnings of $4.01 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 30.19%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.41 billion, up 7.45% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $15.32 per share and revenue of $5.4 billion. These totals would mark changes of +44.26% and +9.21%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hubbell. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Hubbell is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Hubbell currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.27. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.27.

It is also worth noting that HUBB currently has a PEG ratio of 2.03. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Manufacturing - Electrical Utilities was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.03 at yesterday's closing price.

The Manufacturing - Electrical Utilities industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 7, putting it in the top 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

