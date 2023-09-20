Hubbell (HUBB) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Hubbell (HUBB) closed the most recent trading day at $310.49, moving -1.24% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.94%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.53%.

Heading into today, shares of the electrical products manufacturer had gained 2.34% over the past month, outpacing the Industrial Products sector's gain of 0.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.85% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Hubbell as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Hubbell to post earnings of $4.01 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 30.19%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.41 billion, up 7.45% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $15.32 per share and revenue of $5.4 billion, which would represent changes of +44.26% and +9.21%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Hubbell. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Hubbell currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Hubbell has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.53 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.53, which means Hubbell is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

Meanwhile, HUBB's PEG ratio is currently 2.05. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Manufacturing - Electrical Utilities industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.05 as of yesterday's close.

The Manufacturing - Electrical Utilities industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 7, putting it in the top 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

