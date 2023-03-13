Hubbell (HUBB) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Hubbell (HUBB) closed at $236.99 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.96% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.15%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 3.16%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the electrical products manufacturer had lost 1.45% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Industrial Products sector's loss of 3.98% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.39% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Hubbell as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.46, up 16.04% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.25 billion, up 7.72% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.27 per share and revenue of $5.24 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.12% and +5.83%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Hubbell. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.36% higher. Hubbell is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Hubbell has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.23 right now. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.23.

Also, we should mention that HUBB has a PEG ratio of 2.12. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Manufacturing - Electrical Utilities stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.12 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Manufacturing - Electrical Utilities industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Hubbell Inc (HUBB)

